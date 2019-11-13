Car rams into tanker, two killed on Mumbai-Nashik highway

cities

Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:10 IST

A 21-year-old driver and a 14-year-old girl died when the tourist car rammed into a gas tanker on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at Asangaon on

Tuesday. Both were from Rajasthan.

The police identified the car driver as Nandlala Kishor Kumar.

A police team had to use a crane to lift the car and rescue the two, who were stuck inside the mangled vehicle.

The two were rushed to Shahapur civic hospital, but were declared dead on arrival.

The police said the man is a driver and had allegedly

kidnapped the girl from Jodhpur.

“We learnt that there is a missing person’s case registered under section 363 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the Jodhpur police two days ago,” said the police officer.

“Both are from Rajasthan. The man might have dozed off and lost control of the car,” said Rohidas Kendre, sub-inspector, Shahapur police station.

“The girl’s parents arrived to take away her body. No one has come to claim the man’s body,” he said.