e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 13, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Nov 13, 2019

Car rams into tanker, two killed on Mumbai-Nashik highway

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2019 00:10 IST
Sajana Nambiar
Sajana Nambiar
Hindustantimes
         

A 21-year-old driver and a 14-year-old girl died when the tourist car rammed into a gas tanker on the Mumbai-Nashik highway at Asangaon on
Tuesday. Both were from Rajasthan.

The police identified the car driver as Nandlala Kishor Kumar.

A police team had to use a crane to lift the car and rescue the two, who were stuck inside the mangled vehicle.

The two were rushed to Shahapur civic hospital, but were declared dead on arrival.

The police said the man is a driver and had allegedly
kidnapped the girl from Jodhpur.

“We learnt that there is a missing person’s case registered under section 363 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) with the Jodhpur police two days ago,” said the police officer.

“Both are from Rajasthan. The man might have dozed off and lost control of the car,” said Rohidas Kendre, sub-inspector, Shahapur police station.

“The girl’s parents arrived to take away her body. No one has come to claim the man’s body,” he said.

top news
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Centre’s detailed security planning ensured peace post-Ayodhya verdict
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Donations received by BJP 3 times of what other national parties secured
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
Supreme Court verdict on plea to bring CJI office under RTI today
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
President’s Rule twist to Maharashtra post-poll potboiler
PM Modi heads ministers’ meet on Ayodhya temple trust
PM Modi heads ministers’ meet on Ayodhya temple trust
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Despite fee waiver, only 700 reach Pakistan by Kartarpur corridor
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Behind Maharashtra delay, Sharad Pawar’s cautious approach to seal the pact
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
Is ‘BJP option’ over for Shiv Sena? Watch Uddhav Thackeray’s reaction
trending topics
Kapil DevShiv SenaWhatsAppOnion pricesAmitabh BachchanSamsung Galaxy S11Ranveer SinghAyushmann KhurranaJNUGuru Nanak Jayanti QuotesHyderabad Train Accident

don't miss

latest news

India News

cities