Cars, emergency vehicles to be allowed on Kalyan’s Patripool bridge; cops warn auto, taxis not to overcharge

cities Updated: Nov 20, 2020, 01:01 IST
Anamika Gharat
Anamika Gharat
Only small vehicles are allowed on the Patripool bridge on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.
Only small vehicles are allowed on the Patripool bridge on the Kalyan-Shilphata stretch.
         

The Thane traffic police has issued guidelines for autorickshaw drivers and taxi drivers not to overcharge commuters during the weekend when the Patripool rail overbridge (RoB) girders will be launched. The traffic police have permitted small vehicles like two-wheelers, cars and emergency vehicles like ambulances and fire tenders to use the existing bridge during the girder launch. The auto unions have also created awareness among drivers on overcharging.

The Central Railway (CR) had announced a traffic and power block to launch the 76.67m-long open web girder across railway tracks for the Patripool RoB. It will operate four traffic and power blocks for the launch. The blocks will be imposed on November 21 and 22 between 10.15am and 2.15pm, and again on November 28 and 29. A total of 14 hours of mega block will be imposed.

The traffic police have informed that additional manpower will be stationed in Kalyan and Dombivli to manage traffic during the girder launch.

Balasaheb Patil, deputy commissioner of police, traffic, said, “We have set up parking facilities near the railway ground in Kalyan so that people do not park their vehicles on the road. We have issued notices to taxi and rickshaw unions not to overcharge commuter during the block as the demand will be more on the day. Action will be taken against defaulting auto and taxi drivers. Small cars, ambulances and rickshaws are allowed to use the Patripool bridge. It is barred for heavy vehicles.”

