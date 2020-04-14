e-paper
CCI procures 446 quintal cotton from 20 farmers in Mansa

Mansa deputy commissioner G S Chahal said 20 farmers were invited at the mandi to sell raw cotton to CCI at the minimum support price

cities Updated: Apr 14, 2020 23:14 IST
Vishal Joshi
Hindustan Times, Bathinda
BATHINDA As the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) on Tuesday resumed purchase of raw cotton in Mansa, officials claimed that the step will help boost farmers’ confidence for smooth wheat procurement starting Wednesday.

According to the officials, total 446 quintals of cotton were bought by CCI on the first day of resumed procurement.

Just as planned for the upcoming wheat purchase, cotton growers were issued coupons to enter the mandi to sell their produce.

Mansa deputy commissioner G S Chahal said 20 farmers were invited at the mandi to sell raw cotton to CCI at the minimum support price.

The state agricultural marketing board authorities had roped in arhtiyas to call farmers to the mandi to sell their pending cotton stock.

“It was a small but important exercise to assess our preparedness for the staggered wheat purchase plan in view of the Covid-19 crisis. Farmers were allotted earmarked slots to unload their raw cotton. It will send a positive message to wheat growers and arhtiyas that invitation-based staggered purchase of food grain can also be a hassle-free and organised operation,” said Chahal.

On Monday, HT had first reported that the mandi board officials had planned to test the working of the staggered wheat procurement plan in Mansa.

Cotton state coordinator Rajnish Goel said the purchase was delayed by a day on Tuesday due to last-minute preparedness issues.

“CCI offered minimum price of ₹5,241 per quintal, while the maximum rate was recorded at ₹5,405. Cotton was purchased as per the quality parameters of the central agency. Farmers have an estimated stock of 50,000 quintal and the CCI will buy the pending material in the coming weeks in a similar manner,” said Goel.

Tractor trolleys were duly sanitised before entering the mandi premises and social distancing was ensured, said Goel.

