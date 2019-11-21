e-paper
Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Central govt team on 3-day visit to Maharashtra to assess agri losses due to unseasonal rains

cities Updated: Nov 21, 2019 15:17 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE A five-member team from the central government will be in Maharashtra from Friday to Sunday, to assess agriculture losses in a bid to finalise compensation for farmers.

An officer from the Maharashtra Agricultural Department, requesting anonymity, confirmed the tour of the Central team.

The central government’s team is headed by V Tirupogl, upper secretary, National Disaster Relief Fund.

“Now, divisional commissioners need to finalise the detail tour plan for their respective divisions,” the official said.

The state witnessed heavy rainfall in October, causing damage to crops in north Maharashtra, Marathwada and Konkan.

Crops damaged due to rain include grapes, soyabean and cotton, among others. The state administration, in the first week of November, carried out a survey of damaged crops and reported that at least 94.53 lakh hectares have been affected.

Given that Maharashtra is under governor’s rule currently, governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari announced financial compensation of Rs 8,000 per hectare for Kharip crops, and Rs 18,000 per hectare for farmers invested in horticulture.

Political parties have appealed to the central government to increase compensation for farmers, with NCP chief Sharad Pawar meeting prime minister Narendra Modi this week, seeking additional assistance.

“The amount announced by the governor is not adequate,” said Pawar, in a letter handed over to Modi.

BJP’s state leadership has also demanded more compensation for farmers.

This is the second time a central team is visiting the state to assess agricultural losses. The first was after floods struck Kolhapur and Sangli in September.

