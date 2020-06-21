e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 21, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader

Centre feeding lies to people, is in denial mode: HP Cong leader

cities Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:23 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

All India Congress Committee (AICC) secretary and former Himachal minister Sudhir Sharma on Sunday accused the PM Modi government of feeding people lies on crucial issues.

Sharma said that in past few weeks, there was a Chinese army intrusion on Indian territory in Ladakh but the PM denied it. He said that the recent violent face-off was China’s attempt to unilaterally change status quo on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). “However, PM Modi said that no one has entered the Indian territory,” he said.

The assertion contradicted government statements about the circumstances in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed. Later, the PMO sought to clarify that the PM meant that there was no Chinese presence on our side of the LAC and Indian soldiers had foiled an attempted transgression at the Galwan Valley. “This is nothing less than a blunder in foreign diplomacy as it gives the Chinese an opportunity to put the blame on India,” Sharma said.

The Congress leaders said that the Chinese side of the LAC is also officially the Indian territory.

‘GOVT DENYING COMMUNITY SPREAD OF COVID-19’

Sharma said that coronavirus has entered community spread phase in India but the government is still in denial mode. “With over 4 lakh Covid-19 cases and nearly 10,000 deaths in country, it is inconceivable that the virus is not spreading in the community.

However, the government continuing to insist that there is no community spread is misleading and gives people false hope,” he alleged.

Sharma said that according experts both the numbers are rapidly increasing and are expected to reach peak in next two months.

top news
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Nepal’s FM radio stations broadcast propaganda to back claim on Lipulekh
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
Amit Shah chairs meeting over Covid-19 situation in Delhi with LG Baijal, CM Kejriwal
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
‘How did 20 soldiers die if no one entered Indian territory?’: Congress asks PM Modi
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
Satyendar Jain getting better, could be shifted to general ward on Monday
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
‘India will have to change its China policy’: Gen VP Malik on Galwan clash
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
After FabiFlu, Hetero’s Covifor gets DCGI nod to treat Covid-19 patients
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Covid-hit Beijing sees 227 cases, experts say outbreaks possible in other cities
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
Can India fight war on two fronts with China & Pakistan? Gen VP Malik answers
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaIndia-China stand-offSushant Singh RajputGalwan ValleyCovid-19 state tally

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In