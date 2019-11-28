Centre gives nod to 100-seat medical college in Kapurthala

cities

Updated: Nov 28, 2019 23:54 IST

Kapurthala The Centre has approved a 100-seat new government medical college in Kapurthala with a total budget of ₹325 crore, expected to be functional in 2022. The Union ministry of health and family welfare approved the 11-acre college, to come up near the Kapurthala civil hospital, on Thursday under a centrally-sponsored scheme after chief minister Capt Amarinder Singh took up the matter with it.

The Centre will contribute ₹195 crore or 60% of the cost and the Punjab government will put in the remaining ₹130 crore. Another ₹50 crore has been set aside for the installation of the medical equipment. This will be the second medical institute in the Doaba region. As per hospital authorities, around 70% severe medical emergency cases, including accident and pregnancy cases, to be referred to the Jalandhar civil hospital or Amritsar medical hospital in the absence of proper facilities.

State principal secretary, medical education and research, DK Tiwari said the college would be set up at a distance of 1.5 km from the civil hospital, which will also be upgraded from the current 220-bed to 500 beds.

The rehabilitation centre at the site for the college at present will be shifted to the civil hospital. A new building will also be constructed for residential accommodation of staff. Tiwari added that college was dedicated to the 550th Parkash Purb (birth anniversary) of the founder of Sikhism, Guru Nanak.

“The civil hospital at Hoshiarpur will also be upgraded to 200 beds; later, its file will also be sent to the Union ministry to set up a government medical college there,” said Tiwari.

Capt Amarinder Singh had written three letters to Union minister Harsh Vardhan, urging him to sanction the project after the department sent him a detailed report last year.

Director, medical education and research, Avneesh Kumar said 99 posts are required for running the medical college. “Work will begin once the documentation process is complete,” he added. At present, Punjab has three government medical colleges in Amritsar, Patiala and Faridkot. Another medical college is coming up in Mohali, and the fifth has been sanctioned for Kapurthala.

There are around 200 MBBS seats at government college, Amritsar, 190 MBBS seats at Patiala and 100 MBBS seats at Guru Gobind Singh medical college, Faridkot.

There are five private medical colleges, Adesh medical college, Bathinda has 150 MBBS seats; Punjab Institute of Medical Sciences, Jalandhar has 150; Dayanand Medical College, Ludhiana has 100; Christian Medical College, Ludhiana has 75 and Guru Ramdas Medical College, Amritsar, has 150 seats.

SAD thanks PM

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for sanctioning the new medical college at Kapurthala.

“The PM has fulfilled a long-standing demand of the constituents of this area, who were suffering due to lack of basic medical facilities in their district. This will be a boon for people,” Sukhbir added. “I hope the Congress government will not put any hurdle in the way of this centrally-sponsored project this as it did in case of AIIMS, Bathinda, by not giving clearances in time,” he added.