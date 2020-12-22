e-paper
Home / Cities / Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Sunny Enclave underpass to be opened on December 25

Chandigarh-Kharar flyover: Sunny Enclave underpass to be opened on December 25

The Rupnagar link will be opened by January 15, says SDM

cities Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 23:38 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
         

After opening the Ludhiana link of the Chandigarh-Kharar flyover project at Desumajra, the Mohali administration is set to open the underpass at Sunny Enclave on December 25. It will enable those travelling towards Ludhiana from Chandigarh to use the flyover.

“The entire flyover to Ludhiana side will be opened from December 25, which was earlier scheduled for December 31,” said Kharar sub-divisional magistrate Himanshu Jain. “The Rupnagar link will be opened by January 15.”

The 1-km Balongi stretch (called the Balongi flyover) was the first to be opened in October. With two links of the flyover now open, the project is 96% complete.

The ₹368-crore project, being executed by Larsen & Toubro, was initiated in November 2015 and has missed six deadlines, after initially slated to be completed in three years by December 2018.

It entails widening of the road between Balongi and Kharar T-point and construction of two flyovers and three minor bridges. The total length of the flyovers (divided into three parts) is around 10km.

The national highway where the flyover is located connects Chandigarh to parts of Punjab, besides Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh. This leaves Kharar as a major bottleneck, as about 50,000 vehicles cross the stretch daily.

