1, 626 conferred degrees at Khalsa College convocation

Punjab governor Banwarilal Purohit conferred degrees to 1,626 students during the 116th annual convocation of Khalsa College, Amritsar, on Saturday.

Speaking on the occasion, the governor highlighted the importance of education and said that it is the only weapon that can change the world for better.

“The world is full of struggles and only those properly equipped with education can face the challenge and emerge winners in life,” he said. Purohit added, “Value-based education is the need of the hour to take India to newer heights.”

He was earlier accorded a warm welcome by Khalsa College Governing Council (KCGC) president Satyajit Singh Majithia, honourary secretary Rajinder Mohan Singh Chhina and principal Mehal Singh.

9-day Amritsar lit fest begins

Purohit also inaugurated the nine-day-long ‘Literary Festival and Book Fair-2022’ on the campus. More than 100 publishers have installed 102 stalls of books of varied nature. The exhibition is being organised in collaboration with National Book Trust (NBT), the wing of the Ministry of Education, Government of India.

NBT director Yograj Malik said books of all kinds and various languages will be available at heavy discounts at the festival that will culminate on March 13.