1 arrested for theft in Manimajra shop

Chandigarh

Man arrested for theft in Manimajra. (HT FILE)

A 22-year-old resident of Panchkula has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a Manimajra shop and stealing a phone, ₹10,000 and clothing items, police said on Sunday.

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Complainant Mandeep of Sector 122, Mohali, reported the theft in his shop in the main market of Manimajra on Friday night. Based on CCTV footage, the accused, Ashu of Rajiv Colony, Sector 17, Panchkula, was arrested. The vehicle used in the crime was also recovered. He was produced before a court and remanded to judicial custody, officials said.

In another incident, police said Ali Hussain of Kajheri village complained that someone broke into his house between June 16 and July 7 and stole various jewellery items, including two mangalsutras, rings, earrings, 800-gm silver ornaments and cash amounting to ₹10,000. A theft case has been registered at the Sector 36 police station.