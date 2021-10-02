Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1 case of Covid, 9 of dengue reported in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

1 case of Covid, 9 of dengue reported in Ludhiana

As per the health department, 29,38,650 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in Ludhiana so far.
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:49 AM IST
The cumulative count of Covid cases in Ludhiana has now gone up to 87,540 while that of dengue is 195. (HT FILE/REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE)

One case of Covid-19 and nine fresh cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Friday.

The cumulative count of Covid cases in the district has now reached 87,540, of which 2,102 patients have succumbed so far.

As per the health department, 29,38,650 doses of Covid vaccine have been administered to beneficiaries in the district so far.

Meanwhile, the total dengue count mounted to 195 on the day.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Only three new Covid cases in Chandigarh tricity, a first in 18 months

Petrol price climbs to 98.08 per litre in Chandigarh

Hit-and-run accidents snuff out two lives in Mohali

Chandigarh: Constable awarded four years in jail in 3,000 graft case
TRENDING TOPICS
Gandhi Jayanti 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Google Doodle
DU 1st Cut off List 2021
International Coffee Day 2021
World Vegetarian Day 2021
Ram Nath Kovind
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP