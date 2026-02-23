Edit Profile
    1 dead, five injured in 10-car pile-up on Bathinda-Chandigarh highway

    One person died and five were injured in a 10-vehicle pile-up on the Bathinda-Chandigarh highway, caused by dense fog and poor visibility.

    Updated on: Feb 23, 2026 5:40 PM IST
    By Muskan, Sangrur
    One person was killed and five were injured after nearly 10 vehicles collided in a pile-up on the Bathinda-Chandigarh national highway on Monday morning.

    Police said the accident, triggered by dense fog and poor visibility, occurred near the Sangrur bypass.
    The injured were rushed to the civil hospital in Sangrur for emergency care.

    Senior medical officer (SMO) Dr Vinod said: “Six patients were brought to the hospital from the accident site. One person succumbed to injuries, while the remaining five are stable and undergoing treatment.”

    Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaswinder Singh, who reached the spot to manage the wreckage, attributed the crash to the fog blanketing the region in the morning. Preliminary investigation suggests that the initial collision led to a chain reaction involving 10 cars.

