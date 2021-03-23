1 killed, 3 injured in lightning in Dadri village

A migrant worker died and three other workers sustained injuries when a tree under which they were standing to take shelter from rain was struck by lightning in Dadri’s Pathanwas village on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a group of workers from Bihar were thrashing mustard crop in the fields of farmer Azad Singh at Pathanwas.

“The workers stopped work due to rain and took shelter under a tree. Due to lightning, Adga Singh died on the spot while Laxman Singh, Bimlash and Arun sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Dadri civil hospital,” said a spokesman of the Dadri police.

“Statements of the injured were not taken and no complaint has been filed or FIR is lodged yet,” the spokesman added.

Crop damaged due to hailstorm

As unseasonal rainfall lashed in the region in the last 48 hours, mustard, barley and wheat crops were damaged due to hailstorm in Bhiwani’s Siwani block.

Dayanand Punia, secretary of Kisan Sabha, said that farmers were harvesting their mustard crop and wheat harvesting was about to start by next week but hailstorm damaged the crop in many villages of Siwani block.

“Government should compensate the farmers for the losses,” he added.