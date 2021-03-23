Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1 killed, 3 injured in lightning in Dadri village
chandigarh news

1 killed, 3 injured in lightning in Dadri village

The incident took place on Monday afternoon when a group of workers from Bihar were thrashing mustard crop in the fields of farmer Azad Singh at Pathanwas
By HT Correspondent, Rohtak
PUBLISHED ON MAR 23, 2021 12:05 AM IST
(Representative Image/HT)

A migrant worker died and three other workers sustained injuries when a tree under which they were standing to take shelter from rain was struck by lightning in Dadri’s Pathanwas village on Monday.

According to police, the incident took place on Monday afternoon when a group of workers from Bihar were thrashing mustard crop in the fields of farmer Azad Singh at Pathanwas.

“The workers stopped work due to rain and took shelter under a tree. Due to lightning, Adga Singh died on the spot while Laxman Singh, Bimlash and Arun sustained injuries and are undergoing treatment at Dadri civil hospital,” said a spokesman of the Dadri police.

“Statements of the injured were not taken and no complaint has been filed or FIR is lodged yet,” the spokesman added.

Crop damaged due to hailstorm

As unseasonal rainfall lashed in the region in the last 48 hours, mustard, barley and wheat crops were damaged due to hailstorm in Bhiwani’s Siwani block.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Punjab reports 58 deaths, 2,319 fresh Covid cases

Vaccination drive goes big in Haryana with 2.48 lakh shots, virus continues to spread

Nuh struggles to pick pace; vaccine stock exhausted in Jind

Nuh struggles to pick pace; vaccine stock exhausted in Jind

Dayanand Punia, secretary of Kisan Sabha, said that farmers were harvesting their mustard crop and wheat harvesting was about to start by next week but hailstorm damaged the crop in many villages of Siwani block.

“Government should compensate the farmers for the losses,” he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Tamil Nadu Assembly Election
Farmers’ Protest
NCT Bill
Kangana Ranaut
Covid-19 cases in India
Virat Kohli
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Goa Municipal Election Results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP