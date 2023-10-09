1 killed, another hurt as tractor-trailer hits bike in Tarn Taran village

TARN TARAN : A 55-year-old man was killed while another was injured after their motorcycle was hit by a tractor-trailer near Nauranhabad village situated on Goindwal-Tarn Taran road, police said on Sunday.

The incident took place around 6.30 pm on Saturday when the bike-borne men were on their way back home after attending a wedding function at Rashiana village.

The victim was identified as Jaspal Singh of Jahangir village while the injured Lakhbir Singh (35) is a resident of Alawalpur village. Police have arrested the tractor-trailer driver, identified as Dilbagh Singh of Khadoor Sahib.

He has been booked under Sections 337 and 338 (causing grievous hurt), 427 (mischief), 304-A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sadar Tarn Taran police station.

The case was registered on the complaint of Lakhbir’s uncle Darshan Singh of Alawalpur village, who was also returning from the wedding function on another motorcycle. He said: “A tractor-trailer, which was coming from Tarn Taran side, hit the motorcycle of Lakhbir and Jaspal. After hitting their bike, the tractor driver fled from the spot. Both Lakhbir and Jaspal were rushed to a private hospital where Jaspal died while doctors referred Lakhbir to an Amritsar-based private hospital. His condition is states to be serious.”

Tarn Taran Sadar station house officer (SHO) Prabhjit Singh said they have arrested the tractor driver and impounded the vehicle.

