‘1 lakh ACs will be made available to rural, urban consumers in Haryana’

Haryana power minister Ranjit Singh on Wednesday launched a scheme under which 1 lakh Air Conditioners (ACs) will be made available to the rural and urban consumers by giving up to 59% discount on the minimum retail price (MRP).

The power department has set August 24 deadline for interested people to apply under ‘Demand Side Management-AC Scheme’.

The minister said the power department has tied up with Deccan, Blue Star and Voltas, which will provide electricity cost-saving split ACs of 1.5 tonne capacity at low cost on demand of people. The domestic consumers can also exchange their old ACs.

He said the companies will give discount on buying new ACs and replacing old ones. The Haryana government will also provide subsidy to buy the ACs.

To take advantage of the scheme, interested people can apply by visiting the electricity department’s web portal https://acreplacementscheme.uhbvn.org.in.

A subsidy of ₹2,000 will be given on buying a new AC in urban areas and ₹4,000 on replacement of an old AC. In rural areas, ₹4,000 subsidy will be given for buying a new AC and ₹8,000 on replacement of old ACs.

By installing these energy-saving ACs, 657 power units will be saved in comparison to the old 3-star ACs and there will be an annual savings of up to ₹5,000, he said.

The compressor will get a warranty of up to 10 years and all other equipment up to one year.

Under the scheme, the responsibility of fitting ACs free of cost in homes of the consumer will be of the authorised dealer.

Additional chief secretary (power department) PK Das said the objective of this AC scheme is to reduce the domestic energy consumption and maximum load, which is the first of its kind in country.