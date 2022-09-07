10 arrested with illegal weapons in Karnal

: The Karnal police have arrested 10 people with illegal weapons from various locations in the district.

Police said that five country-made pistols, two live cartridges, four knives, and a motorcycle have been recovered from their possession.

The accused arrested with illegal pistols have been identified as Gurpreet Singh of Kheri Saraf Ali, Sandeep of Kohand village, Samarjeet of Kheri Saraf Ali village, Kulwant of Ram Nagar in Karnal, Gurmeet and Lovepreet of Assandh.

The accused who have been arrested with knives have been identified as Mahboob of Karnal, Sanju of Dhobi colony in Karnal, Raja of Agra district in Uttar Pradesh, and Ravi of Shiv Colony of Karnal.

The police said that cases were registered against the accused under relevant sections at the concerned police stations.