10 cattle succumb to foot and mouth disease in Sangrur village
chandigarh news

Ten head of cattle died due to foot and mouth disease at Ladda village near Sangrur town in the past two days
Published on Nov 07, 2021 01:14 AM IST
By HT Correspondent

Ten head of cattle died due to foot and mouth disease at Ladda village near Sangrur town in the past two days. Teams of the animal husbandry department visited the village and collected samples on Saturday.

Jagroop Singh, a dairy owner, said that nine cows and a buffalo succumbed to the disease within two days. “The government has not sent doses of vaccine for the past two years. I was honoured by the chief minister for dairy farming in 2018 but I had to face 10 to 12 lakh loss due to the government’s negligence,” he added.

Dhuri senior veterinary officer Dr TP Singh said: “It is suspected that the cattle died due to the foot and mouth disease. Samples have been sent to a Jalandhar laboratory,” said Dr Singh.

“We have already started symptomatic treatment of the cattle,” he added.

