10 fresh Covid cases surface in tricity area

The tricity area reported ten fresh Covid-19 cases on Monday, a slight uptick from the five reported on September 26.

Last time when the tricity area’s single-day tally was in double digits was on September 24, with ten cases.

As many as seven people tested positive in Chandigarh while two cases surfaced in Mohali and one in Panchkula. It was on September 21 when Chandigarh had witnessed seven cases.

However, no fresh casualty was reported in the tricity area on Monday.

In Chandigarh, the infected patients are residents of Sectors 15, 45, Dadumajra and PGIMER campus. In Mohali, both the cases were reported from the city; in Panchkula, the infected man is a resident of Sector 20.

The active cases in the tricity area stood at 89, with Chandigarh having 44 positive patients, Mohali 27 and Panchkula 18.

Chandigarh’s caseload has reached 65,217, including 64,354 recoveries and 819 deaths. As many as 68,719 people have been found infected in Mohali so far. Among them, 67,628 have recovered and 1,064 have died.

In Panchkula, of the 30,731 total cases, 30,336 patients have been cured and 377 have succumbed to the virus.