10% govt schools in Nuh running with just a single teacher: Haryana govt

Nearly 10% of government schools in Nuh district are running with a single teacher, the Haryana government informed the House during the ongoing budget session on Wednesday. In his question, MLA Mamman Khan had asked if government schools in Nuh were facing difficulties due to acute shortage of teaching staff, and sought school-wise and category-wise details of sanctioned strength, filled and vacant posts. (Hindustan Times)

In response to a starred question by Congress MLA from Ferozepur Jhirka Mamman Khan on Tuesday, education minister Mahipal Dhanda said of the 881 schools of various categories in the district, 87 had only a single teacher.

It was also shared that the request to fill nearly 1,500 vacant posts of Primary Teacher (PRT) was pending before the recruitment agencies since August 2024.

Nuh is recognised as one of country’s most backward districts despite its proximity to the national capital and other developed areas of Haryana. The low literacy rate and high poverty of the Meo-Muslim dominated district have been often flagged by various government and private bodies.

In response, the minister accepted that “there was indeed some shortage of teaching staff.”

The MLA also asked if the government had fixed any deadline to fill the vacant teaching posts.

Dhanda replied that a deadline cannot be set as the procedure for direct recruitment and promotion was lengthy.

He said requisitions had been forwarded to recruitment agencies — Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) and Haryana Public Service Commission (HPSC).

The HSSC was asked to fill 1,456 vacant posts of PRTs of Mewat cadre on August 9, 2024, but the recommendation was still pending, the minister shared in the House.

“The requisition to fill 287 posts of post-graduate teacher (PGT) in various subjects of Mewat Cadre was sent to HPSC in 2024. The recommendation of 70 candidates has been received and the selection process for the remaining posts is in process. Further, the department has also invited promotion cases to fill 330 posts of PGT in various subjects through the promotional quota of Mewat Cadre and promotions will be made shortly,” the minister added.

Dhanda further said no school in the district was functioning without a teacher as the government had made internal adjustments of teachers at 29 schools where no regular teacher was posted to ensure that the students’ education was not adversely affected.