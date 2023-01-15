10 IAS officers shifted in Punjab; Mohali, Ferozepur get new DCs

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Saturday transferred 10 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Ferozepur and Mohali.

According to the orders, Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman.

Dhiman has been posted as Ferozepur DC, replacing Amrik Singh, who has now been posted as director tourism and cultural affairs.

Sarabjit Singh has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) parliamentary affairs whereas Keshav Hingonia will now be special secretary, revenue and rehabilitation. Babita, has been posted as director social justice and empowerment whereas Sagar Setia will now be ADC (general) Kapurthala.

Ravinder Jain has been posted as ADC (general) Ferozepur.

The government also transferred three PCS officers. Joint secretary, jails, Bikramjit Singh has been posted as ADC, development, Muktsar, Ismat Vijay Singh as Patiala SDM and Balwinder Singh as Dera Baba Nanak SDM.