Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 10 IAS officers shifted in Punjab; Mohali, Ferozepur get new DCs

10 IAS officers shifted in Punjab; Mohali, Ferozepur get new DCs

chandigarh news
Published on Jan 15, 2023 12:27 AM IST

Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman

Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman.
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh : The Punjab government on Saturday transferred 10 IAS officers, including deputy commissioners (DCs) of Ferozepur and Mohali.

According to the orders, Aashika Jain has been posted as Mohali DC, replacing Amit Talwar who has now been posted as director sports and youth welfare, the post which was held by Rajesh Dhiman.

Dhiman has been posted as Ferozepur DC, replacing Amrik Singh, who has now been posted as director tourism and cultural affairs.

Sarabjit Singh has been posted as additional chief secretary (ACS) parliamentary affairs whereas Keshav Hingonia will now be special secretary, revenue and rehabilitation. Babita, has been posted as director social justice and empowerment whereas Sagar Setia will now be ADC (general) Kapurthala.

Ravinder Jain has been posted as ADC (general) Ferozepur.

The government also transferred three PCS officers. Joint secretary, jails, Bikramjit Singh has been posted as ADC, development, Muktsar, Ismat Vijay Singh as Patiala SDM and Balwinder Singh as Dera Baba Nanak SDM.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP