Chandigarh, Punjab Police has arrested three "key operatives" allegedly linked with drug trafficking operations in Ferozepur district and recovered 10.125 kg of heroin, 2 kg of methamphetamine, and a weapon from them, a senior official said on Wednesday.

10 kg of heroin, 2-kg meth seized in separate operations Punjab's Ferozepur; three held

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In two separate operations, police arrested three accused identified as Om alias Omi , a resident of Leli Wala village in Ferozepur; Aniket Kumar and Sumit , both residents of Shanti Nagar, Ferozepur, the official said.

Apart from recovering contraband, police teams also impounded their motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of an organised drug supply chain in both the cases.

Police teams are working to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify the source, destination, and other members of both networks, he said.

Sharing operational details of the first operation, Senior Superintendent of Police Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a police team, acting on an input, intercepted Om alias Omi near a brick kiln and the during a search, a large consignment of 10.125 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

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{{^usCountry}} In the second operation, the SSP said another team received an input that two individuals Aniket Kumar and Sumit Kumar who allegedly deal in synthetic drugs and illegal weapons, were heading from Mallanwala towards Ferozepur on a motorcycle to deliver a drug consignment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the second operation, the SSP said another team received an input that two individuals Aniket Kumar and Sumit Kumar who allegedly deal in synthetic drugs and illegal weapons, were heading from Mallanwala towards Ferozepur on a motorcycle to deliver a drug consignment. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} The police team intercepted the duo and recovered 2 kg of methamphetamine drug, commonly known as ICE, and one .30 bore Turkiye-made pistol from their possession, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The police team intercepted the duo and recovered 2 kg of methamphetamine drug, commonly known as ICE, and one .30 bore Turkiye-made pistol from their possession, the SSP said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} He said further investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} He said further investigation is ongoing, and more arrests and recoveries are likely in coming days. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Two separate cases have been registered in these matters under relevant provisions, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Two separate cases have been registered in these matters under relevant provisions, he added. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text. {{/usCountry}}

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