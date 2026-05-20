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10 kg of heroin, 2-kg meth seized in separate operations Punjab's Ferozepur; three held

10 kg of heroin, 2-kg meth seized in separate operations Punjab's Ferozepur; three held

Published on: May 20, 2026 11:05 pm IST
PTI |
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Chandigarh, Punjab Police has arrested three "key operatives" allegedly linked with drug trafficking operations in Ferozepur district and recovered 10.125 kg of heroin, 2 kg of methamphetamine, and a weapon from them, a senior official said on Wednesday.

10 kg of heroin, 2-kg meth seized in separate operations Punjab's Ferozepur; three held

In two separate operations, police arrested three accused identified as Om alias Omi , a resident of Leli Wala village in Ferozepur; Aniket Kumar and Sumit , both residents of Shanti Nagar, Ferozepur, the official said.

Apart from recovering contraband, police teams also impounded their motorcycle.

Preliminary investigation revealed the involvement of an organised drug supply chain in both the cases.

Police teams are working to establish backward and forward linkages in this case to identify the source, destination, and other members of both networks, he said.

Sharing operational details of the first operation, Senior Superintendent of Police Ferozepur, Bhupinder Singh Sidhu said a police team, acting on an input, intercepted Om alias Omi near a brick kiln and the during a search, a large consignment of 10.125 kg heroin was recovered from his possession.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 10 kg of heroin, 2-kg meth seized in separate operations Punjab's Ferozepur; three held
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 10 kg of heroin, 2-kg meth seized in separate operations Punjab's Ferozepur; three held
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