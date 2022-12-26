10 labourers injured in Panchkula wall collapse

At least 10 labourers were injured after a wall of an under-construction basement collapsed in Industrial Area- Phase 1 in Panchkula on Sunday.

According to police, the incident took place around 9am when the labourers were working on plot number 433. All of a sudden, a newly constructed wall of the basement fell on them. They were rushed to the civil hospital in Sector-6.

The injured were identified as Ravi Kumar, 31, Pramod Kumar, 26, Mithlesh, Pinky, 36, Rinky, 27, Jyoti, 23.

All these laborers live in rented accommodations in Abheypur and hail from Chhattisgarh.

Sector-19 police post in-charge sub-inspector Satinder said that no loss of life was reported. “Only four of them were critically injured; others only received minor injuries. We have not received any complaint so far but we will follow up the matter.”