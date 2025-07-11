10 lakh health cover to all families gets Punjab cabinet nod

The Punjab cabinet on Thursday approved the Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna to provide cashless medical treatment of up to ₹10 lakh to all the residents of the state at government as well as empanelled private hospitals. Punjab chief ninister Bhagwant Mann (Sourced)

A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting of the council of ministers chaired by Bhagwant Mann at the chief minister’s official residence.

“With this, Punjab has become the first state to provide cashless treatment of up to ₹10 lakh,” Mann said after chairing the cabinet meeting.

A spokesperson from the chief minister’s office said the scheme will be rolled out on October 2.

“With this, every household in the state is entitled to comprehensive healthcare coverage. The scheme will benefit the entire population and more than 550 private hospitals have been empanelled for the scheme so far and the number will be enhanced to 1,000 in coming days,” the spokesperson said.

The health cards under the scheme will be issued at Seva Kendras or Common Service Centres (CSCs).

“Additionally, citizens can register online using their Aadhaar card or Voter ID to obtain a health card,” the spokesperson said.

Previously, a family could avail treatment only up to ₹5 lakh.

Relief to investors

Given the difficulties faced by investors, the cabinet has decided to implement the notification to collect change of land use (CLU), external development charges (EDC), licence fee (LF) and others from the projects developed under the popular act or mega project policy from June 4 this year.

These charges were implemented through wide notification dated June 4, 2025, on all new real estate projects to be set up in the state and on new extensions to ongoing projects with effect from April 1, 2025. However, now the Cabinet has decided to implement this notification from June 4.

1,500 women sarpanches, panches to be sent to Nanded sahib: CM

The Punjab government has decided to send 1,500 of the best-performing women Sarpanch/ Panchs to Nanded Sahib to pay obeisance, CM Mann announced on Thursday.

Providing details, the CM said the initiative is being undertaken to commemorate the 350th martyrdom day of the ninth Sikh master Guru Teg Bahadur.

“The state government will bear the entire cost of boarding and lodging for these women sarpanches and panches. Special trains will be arranged to facilitate their visit to the sacred site,” he said.