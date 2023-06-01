10 sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang land in police net

The Haryana Police on Thursday claimed to have arrested 10 shooters associated with notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar from Gurugram district and seized four pistols and 28 live cartridges. The arrested sharpshooters of Lawrence Bishnoi gang and the four pistols recovered from them, in Gurugram on Thursday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Among the arrested shooters, at least two hail from Punjab.

Police also recovered two vehicles (a Scorpio and a Honda City) and seven police uniforms from the possession of the accused and one of the vehicles recovered was reported stolen from Delhi.

Police said the accused were identified as Rakesh Kumar, alias Anil; Harjot Singh, alias Leela; Ajay Isharwalia, alias Punjabi; Prince, alias Golu; Joginder, alias Joga; Sandeep, alias Deep; and Sinderpal, alias Bittu.

“These seven accused were arrested on a specific input from Mehandwada, Bhondsi, Gurugram, while they were plotting to commit a crime,” said police.

“After interrogating them, their three other companions Dharmendra alias Dharma; Deepak, alias Dilawar, and Bharat were also apprehended near Rajiv Chowk Devi Lal Stadium.”

During interrogation, police said, it came to the fore that the arrested accused were active shooters for Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar gangs. They had come to Gurugram to carry out a major dacoity and kidnapping. Their plan involved posing as police officers, with Joginder alias Joga acting as a fake police inspector, and the other members wearing police uniforms during the crime.

“Their plan was to kidnap someone and demand a ransom of crores of rupees. However, the police managed to apprehend them before they could execute their plan,” said police.

Police said during interrogation the arrested accused confessed that they carried out crimes under the instructions of Goldie Brar, Rohit Godara, and Veeru, who are believed to be residing abroad. They had bought police uniforms, belts, shoes, and other items to facilitate their operations in Gurugram. The gang members maintained regular contact with Goldie Brar and others abroad, following their instructions to carry out kidnappings and collect ransom.

Police said that multiple cases have been registered against the arrested individuals, including charges of robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, theft, assault, possession of illegal weapons etc. These cases have been filed in various districts of Haryana, including Bhiwani, Panchkula, Sirsa, Ambala, Gurugram as well as Mohali (Punjab), and Rajasthan.

A case has been registered against all the arrested accused. Police are conducting thorough interrogations of the arrested accused to gather more information, said police.

Box

Police dossier on shooters

Jogendra, alias Joga He is the leader of the arrested gang members and is associated with the gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldie Brar. He hails from Baddunai in Bhiwani district and has more than 15 charges against him, including robbery, dacoity, attempted murder, and extortion. Jogendra has been to jail multiple times and served a five-year sentence in Ambala jail from 2017 to October 2021. He was released from jail in 2021 and was arrested again in February 2022 but obtained bail after about 35 days. He has been absconding since then and has not appeared in court. During his stay in Patiala jail, he met Lawrence Bishnoi and his gang members and after that he became an active member of this gang.

Harjot Singh, alias Leela He is originally from Badraklai village in Moga district, Punjab. He has six cases registered against him in Badhni Kalan Moga police station, including charges of assault, attempted murder, and drug-related offenses.

Sinderpal, alias Bittu He belongs to Kalwanu village in Patiala district, Punjab. Three cases, including dacoity and drug offenses, have been registered against him in Patiala.

Sandeep, alias Deep He is from Sisai village in Hisar. He has been charged with attempt to murder.

Ajay Isharwalia, alias Punjabi He is from Isharwal in Bhiwani and also faces charges.