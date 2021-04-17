10 succumb to Covid, 1.4K test positive in Chandigarh tricity

A day after recording an all-time high of 1,587 Covid-19 cases, the tricity saw a dip to 1,400 cases on Friday. The number of fatalities stood at 10, with Mohali reporting seven, followed by two in Panchkula and one in Chandigarh.

With 481 fresh cases, Chandigarh saw the biggest single-day spike since the outbreak, as it surpassed 449 cases reported on September 13.

Meanwhile, Mohali district reported 605 fresh cases, while the number stood at 314 in Panchkula. Both districts had registered their biggest single-day spike on Thursday, with 860 and 315 cases, respectively.

Mohali district, which has seen a steep spike in Covid-19 deaths as well, reported seven more fatalities on Friday, which took the death toll to 61 in April.

Mohali city continued to report bulk of the cases, with 252 surfacing on Friday, followed by 207 in Dhakoli and 79 in Kharar. The total has reached 34,449, of which 5,515 are active. While 28,440 (82.6%) patients have recovered, including 309 discharged on Friday, 494 have succumbed to the virus.

The death of two men, aged 43 and 56, took Panchkula district’s death toll to 162 on Friday. The younger of the two, a resident of Sector 20, had no co-morbidity, said the health department.

As many as 16,260 people have tested positive in the district, of whom 14,267 (87.7%) have recovered and 1,831 are still undergoing treatment.

A 53-year-old man from Sector 24 was the lone fatality reported in Chandigarh. The UT has reported 32,878 cases so far, of which 3,423 are active. While 28,047 (85.3%) patients have recovered, 408 have succumbed to the virus.