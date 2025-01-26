100 days of Omar’s govt: For NC it’s good start, Oppn points to ‘unkept’ promises

Despite J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s persistent push, the key promise of restoration of statehood is yet to be realised as the National Conference completed 100 days in office on Saturday. Soon after assuming office along with five ministers on October 16, the new government not only faced challenges but also expectations from people, who had been devoid of an elected government for the past six years. (HT File)

While the NC says that significant works have been done in first three months providing a “good start” to the CM, Opposition leaders accuse the government of not doing anything to fulfil its poll guarantees.

Soon after assuming office along with five ministers on October 16, the new government not only faced challenges but also expectations from people, who had been devoid of an elected government for the past six years.

Legislator and party’s chief spokesman Tanvir Sadiq says there have been no misses, but only hits in the first 100 days of the Omar Abdullah government. “Hundred days in a tenure of five years are too short to dwell on shortcomings. However, we’ve made significant strides, from passing a cabinet resolution in the assembly on special status to approving another for statehood, from changing the academic session to securing age relaxations. Much has been initiated and more is in progress,” said Sadiq.

According to him, the new government is a relief for the people as they know who their representatives are and where to go for redressal. “This sense of connection was missing over the past decade, during which the PDP-BJP coalition diminished the stature and dignity of an elected government,” he said.

Sadiq says the government remains steadfast in its commitment to fulfilling the guarantees and promises made in its manifesto. “We also strongly urge the restoration of statehood,” he adds.

However, PDP’s chief whip and legislator from Pulwama Waheed ur Rehman Parra feels otherwise, describing this as a period of only U-turns and distractions. “From fighting for Article 370, the NC government has tendered the entire fight to getting cosier to the Centre and shifting goalposts to statehood. There has been U-turn on issues like political prisoners, police cases on youth, jobs, reservation and termination of government employees’ services,” he said.

“Many amenities related promises made by the NC, be it free 200 units of power, enhancement of ration to households or free gas cylinders, these promises haven’t been fulfilled yet,” he said.

Inamul Nabi, chief spokesman of the Awami Ittehad Party, led by Engineer Rashid, said the completion of 100 days of Omar Abdullah’s government is nothing short of a “masterclass in betrayal and hollow promises”. “From promising restoration of Article 370 and 35A to repealing draconian laws like AFSPA and PSA, their rhetoric has been loud but their actions deafeningly silent. Not a single step has been taken to fulfill these promises that were conveniently discarded the moment they secured power,” he said.

He said that the promise of one lakh jobs, regularisation of casual labourers’ services, relief in electricity charges, ration and other matters haven’t been kept. He also questioned the government’s silence on prisoners, particularly Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid.

During these 100 days, the government faced some challenges, first the students’ protest, led by NC MP Aga Ruhullah outside the CM’s house on the reservation issue and death of 17 people in Badhaal village of Rajouri. NC assembly member Javeed Choudhary openly said how the dual system in J&K aggravated the crisis.

“There are a lot of expectations from the Omar Abdullah government, which so far has delivered on a few of its promises. However, to stay in the hearts of the people, the government needs to deliver fully on its promises, especially the restoration of statehood. At the same time I feel the government needs to be given some time to deliver on its promises. The restoration of the rights of Jammu and Kashmir is a long drawn process,” said Majid Qayoom, a postgraduate student. He, however, said the change of examination session and opening of the RTI portal and chief minister’s public grievance cell has been a very encouraging step by the government in the first three months.

Pervaz Majeed, who teaches journalism in Amar Singh College, said since the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, restoration of statehood continues to be an emotive public issue. “So far, promises like free electricity, cooking gas for the BPL families and ration haven’t been fulfilled and connection to ground is missing which needs to be sorted out by the government in coming months, otherwise the opposition will exploit those issues.”