1,000 people competing for one post at CHB

Amid rampant unemployment, the Chandigarh Housing Board has received 1,049 applications for a single post of sub-divisional engineer (public health), a written exam for which will be scheduled soon.

The CHB is in the process of direct recruitment against vacancies for different posts, including those of sub- divisional engineer (building), sub-divisional engineer (electrical), sub-divisional engineer (public health), assistant architect, junior engineer (building), junior engineer (public health), junior engineer (electrical), junior engineer (horticulture), junior draftsman (civil), law officer and clerk.

As many as 1,802 people have submitted applications for four posts of sub-divisional engineer (building), with an average of 450 people fighting for a single post.

For 50 posts of clerk, the CHB has received 15,864 applications, with 317 persons competing for one post. A total of 353 people are competing for one post of sub-divisional engineer (electrical), whereas 269 people have submitted applications for the five posts of junior engineer (public health).

Besides, 24,527 people have applied for direct recruitment against the 89 vacant posts at CHB, the last date to apply to which was October 31.

CHB chief executive officer Yashpal Garg said, “The date and time of the written examination will be notified in due course. A public notice will be issued in the newspapers and on the CHB website, indicating the schedule of the written examination.”

“A merit list will be drawn on the basis of performance in the written examination. There will not be any interview. However, the shortlisted candidates for the post of clerk will be required to qualify a typing proficiency test. Admit cards will be issued to all applicants without scrutinising their application forms,” he said.

“Documents pertaining to educational qualifications, age proof, category certificates and other testimonials along with originals may be called for verification from shortlisted candidates in the next stage. However, if at any stage, it is found that the candidate is not eligible as per recruitment rules, his or her candidature will be rejected irrespective of performance in the test,” he added.