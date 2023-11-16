100-crore Zirakpur land grab case: CBI registers 2 cases following HC order

Complying with the October 18 order of the Punjab and Haryana high court (HC), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), after taking over investigation of two FIRs registered by Mohali police into the alleged attempt to grab eight acres of prime land abutting the upscale VIP Road in Zirakpur, on Wednesday registered two cases of cheating and forgery.

The petitioner, Guru Nanak Vidya Bhandar Trust, Daryaganj, New Delhi, had moved the high court in February, seeking transfer of the probe to CBI. (HT File)

Mohali police had earlier registered two cases at the Zirakpur and Dera Bassi police stations in March 2022 and October 2023, respectively.

The petitioner, Guru Nanak Vidya Bhandar Trust, Daryaganj, New Delhi, had moved the high court in February, seeking transfer of the probe to CBI.

As per the plea, the trust, which is over 100 years old, had purchased various properties from time to time. Among these was a chunk of 8 acres along the Zirakpur-Patiala highway, which was purchased in 1986.

Allegations are that a fake trust was created by forging documents by the accused to forcibly take possession of the land.

It was alleged that the accused used goons and musclemen armed with deadly weapons to illegally take possession of the property. The accused also misused judicial process with the help of an advocate by attempting to shift the entire forum of litigation from Mohali, and putting pressure on the complainant by filing multiple frivolous civil and criminal suits in the courts, the petitioner had further alleged.

Observing that the abuse of process of law called for a detailed investigation in the present case so that the trust of the litigants in the system doesn’t get eroded, the high court had ordered a CBI probe in the matter.

Consequently, CBI booked Sanjiv Kumar Gaba and Rajesh Kumar Gaba of Zirakpur, besides Rajinder Kumar and Sarabjit Singh of Delhi, under Sections 420 (cheating), 465 (forgery), 467 (forgery of valuable security), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using forged document as genuine) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) in the first FIR.

In the second FIR, CBI booked all four accused under Sections 452 (house trespassing), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 506 (criminal intimidation), 427 (mischief causing damage to the amount of ₹50), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence commit­ted in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

