100-day deadline: Chandigarh depts ready list of works, told to get cracking

The 100-day countdown has begun for UT departments to complete development projects running into over ₹150 crore.

In a first, 16 departments, including agencies like Society for Promotion of IT Chandigarh (SPIC), Chandigarh Smart City Limited (CSCL), Chandigarh Housing Board (CHB) and municipal corporation (MC), have submitted a list of 33 “priority” works with UT adviser Dharam Pal, while committing to complete these within 100 days.

If not completed, Pal warned, “Responsibility will be fixed for the delays and action taken. We will monitor the progress every month.”

Most of these projects have been hanging fire for long. For instance, CHB has committed to launch the IT Park Housing Scheme on priority. The project has been in the planning stage for a couple of years now and the launch date has been pushed repeatedly, pending several requisite approvals.

Similarly, CSCL’s much-touted public bicycle sharing project has missed several deadlines.

Under criticism due to hardships faced by residents in accessing their land records, the Deputy Commissioner’s Office has listed upgrade and digitisation of land records.

The UT engineering department has committed to complete the buildings of Government Primary School in Dhanas and Government High School in Raipur Kalan and Raipur Kalan, Phase 3.

Education department will also make four schools operational, including two government model senior secondary schools in Raipur Kalan and Maloya; and two high schools in Makhan Majra and Sector 12.

The city will get six new community centres in Sectors 20, 21, 30, 35, 38 and Mauli Jagran within the 100-day deadline, the engineering department has stated.

The forest and wildlife department will establish a Bird Park for Exotic Birds at Nagar Van.

A new oxygen pipeline will be laid at GMCH, Sector 32, and two PSA plants, one each at GMCH-32 and at GMCH South Campus Hospital, Sector 48, will also be installed.

Taking note of the delay in completion of several projects, Pal had given a week’s time to the departments to submit their priority lists. “Completion of these projects requires constant monitoring. For that we needed a list with deadlines. Unless there are genuine reasons, action will be taken if the projects stay pending after 100 days,” the adviser said.

“The preparation of the list and 100-day road map itself has given the departments incentive to complete the long-pending works, added Pal.

100-day deadline: Chandigarh depts ready list of works, told to get cracking