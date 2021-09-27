100ft Ravana effigy being prepared for mega Dussehra carnival at Ludhiana

With the pandemic stealing colour from Dussehra celebrations last year, this time residents are planning to go all out to make the carnival a memorable one, with a 100-ft Ravana effigy being the showstopper at the Daresi fete — one of the oldest and biggest fairs in the region.

This year, the Dussehra festival, which commemorates the defeat of the demon king Ravana and symbolises the triumph of goodness, falls on October 15 and preparations for the same are already in the works.

Artisans have started preparing effigies of Ravana, Meghnath, Kumbhakaran and Khar-Dushan and swings are being installed on the ground after the ‘Bhoomi Pujan’ Sunday. Ramlila artistes have also started rehearsal. The dramatic folk re-enactment of the life of Lord Rama will be staged from October 7 and the traditional ‘Singhasan Yatra’ will also be carried out through different parts of the Old City areas.

Effigy makers at work ahead of the Dussehra festival in Ludhiana. (Harsimar Pal Singh/HT)

Happy to be over slump: Effigy makers

Agra-based effigy maker Asgar Ali, who has been in the business for 15 years are glad that the Covid-induced slump is over. “Last year, we struggled to meet the cost of the few orders we got. Every year, we get around 15 orders from Ludhiana, but the number reduced last year as did the requested height. This year, people are holding mega celebrations across the city so I have had to hire more workmen.”

Covid norms will be followed: Committee

Shri Ram Lila Committee members Dinesh Marwaha and Kamal Bassi said the Daresi fair is being held for over a century. “Last year, the celebrations remained low-key due to the pandemic and only a 30-feet effigy was burnt to continue with the tradition of Ravan Dehan in presence of a limited gathering. However, a mega fair will be held this year. All Covid norms will be followed,” said Bassi.

“This time the celebrations will last 10 days instead of 20 as the pandemic is not over. A 100ft Ravana is being prepared for the first time, we have never gone above 95ft before,” said Marwaha, adding that the celebrations were being held after consulting the administration as Covid cases are at an all-time low.

While effigy making is in full-swing ahead of Dussehra, there has been no word about limitations from the Ludhiana administration. (HT Photo)

Preparations are also underway at Upkar Nagar, Rajguru Nagar, Sector 32, Chandigarh Road, and Dugri among other areas.

Upkar Nagar Dussehra committee president Channi Gill they were still awaiting permission from the administration. “Ravana Dehan will be performed, but the gathering limits will be fixed as per the directions received from the administration,” he said.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Sharma said a 50% gathering is allowed in open places as per government guidelines. As of now, no specific directions have been received from the state government regarding Dussehra and celebrations will be allowed as per the state government’s directions.