101-cr fund set up for higher education of orphans: Sukhu

Himachal Pradesh chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Sunday announced a ₹101-crore fund, the Mukhya Mantri Sukhashraya Sahayata Kosh, to facilitate the higher education of needy children and destitute women.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Making the announcement, Sukhu said Congress MLAs will contribute ₹1 lakh each from their salary to the fund. “We also request BJP legislators to support the cause,” he said, adding that financial assistance will also be sought under corporate social responsibility and from philanthropists.

“The state government will bear the expense of beneficiaries’ skill development, education, higher education and vocational training at engineering colleges, IIITs, NITs, IIMs, IT and polytechnic institutes, nursing and degree colleges.They will also be given financial assistance as per their requirement so that they may lead a respectable life,” the CM said.

“Assistance from the fund would be free from government restrictions and no income certificate would be needed to avail it. The money will be directly be transferred to beneficiaries’ account by the department of social justice and empowerment after receiving a simple application,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Saying that the state government was committed towards ensuring the welfare of children, women and senior citizens, Sukhu said a ‘ ₹500 festival’ grant will be provided to residents of child care institutions, nari seva sadans, shakti sadans and old age homes.

Recalling an incident of his school and college days, Sukhu said he had a friend who was an orphan and he used to take him home on festivals. “Once I took my friend along and he told me, ‘You are taking me along but where I stay there are 40 more like me’. That day I thought that if I ever reach a position of power, I should do something for orphans,” he said.

The CM said after taking oath as CM, he visited the Girl Child Care Institute at Tutikandi to learn about their living conditions. He also inspected the Nari Seva Sadan and Old Age Ashram, Mashobra.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri also accompanied him with senior party legislators Harshwardhan Chauhan, Jagat Singh Negi, Anirudh Singh, Sunder Thakur and Sanjay Awasthi.