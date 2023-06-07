Annual Kasauli Week celebrations kick off

The much-awaited 101st annual Kasauli Week celebrations kicked-off at the iconic Kasauli Club. The week-long extravaganza was formally commenced by Club chairman Brig CS Pathania, VSM, in the presence of prominent individuals from different walks of life.

Ranbir Kumar (centre) performing during the Ghazal night at Kasauli Week (HT Photo)

With the traditional flag unfurling by the Kasauli Club chairman in presence of the committee members, the chairman declared open the week-long festivities. A soulful Ghazal night by Ranbir Kumar enthralled the audience.

Brig Pathania said, “The Club has become synonymous with Kasauli. So the management holds week-long celebrations every year to showcase the rich history, cultural heritage, and natural beauty of the hill station known for its vibrant heritage and captivating landscapes.”

Col SS Sidhu, executive secretary, Kasauli Club, added that Kasauli Week is a beloved tradition that encapsulates the spirit of the hill town. “The celebrations have started and will go on till June 10. The extravaganza will offer a diverse range of activities,” Sidhu said.

“There will be culture and cuisine with an equal measure of community activities thrown in. These celebrations aim at showcasing the unique charm of Kasauli. Cultural performances, food festivals, sports tournaments, workshops, and competitions are on to embrace the spirit of Kasauli,” said Balbir Singh Mangat, chairman, sports and entertainment sub-committee, Kasauli Club.

