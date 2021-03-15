105 fresh virus cases in J&K, 78 in Himachal

Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday recorded 105 fresh coronavirus infections, taking the total cases to 1, 27,640 while the death toll remained 1,974 with no fresh fatality.

Officials said that as many as 25 positive cases were reported from Jammu and 80 from Kashmir, including 12 travellers.

Officials said 1,24,746 people have recovered in the UT so far taking the recovery rate to 97.73%. There are now 920 active cases while the total number of tests conducted in the UT has crossed 55.58 lakh. A total 1,244 people have succumbed to the disease in Kashmir and 730 in Jammu.

In Kashmir, the highest jump in fresh cases was witnessed in Srinagar where 51 more people tested positive including nine travellers, while 12 more cases were reported in Budgam. In Jammu division, 16 cases were recorded in Jammu district.

78 new cases in Himachal

DHARAMSHALA Himachal Pradesh recorded 78 new infections on Sunday, taking the state’s case tally to 59,675 while the death toll mounted to 993 after two more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 27 were reported in Una, 15 in Kangra, 11 in Solan, eight in Hamirpur, seven each in Shimla and Sirmaur, and three in Mandi. The active cases have climbed to 760 while the recoveries reached 57,908 after 60 people recuperated.

Shimla is the worst-hit district with 10,570 cases, followed by Mandi with 10,322, and Kangra with 8,744. Solan has 6,918 cases, Kullu 4,477, Sirmaur 3,698, Hamirpur 3,112, Una 3,186, Bilaspur 3,020, Chamba 2,983, Kinnaur 1,387, and Lahaul-Spiti 1,258. A total of 11,56,208 tests have been conducted in state so far.