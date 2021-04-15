Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 1,070 test Covid +ve, 7 succumb in Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

1,070 test Covid +ve, 7 succumb in Chandigarh tricity

Chandigarh accounted for 421 fresh cases and three deaths, while 373 cases surfaced and three patients died in Mohali district and 276 people tested positive and one succumbed in Panchkula
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON APR 15, 2021 12:28 AM IST
The tricity had hit the peak on April 12, with 1,310 cases, while 1,184 were reported on April 13. (HT File Photo)

The tricity continued to report 1,000+ cases, with 1,070 people testing positive on Wednesday. The peak was hit on Monday, with 1,310 cases, while 1,184 were reported on Tuesday.

Chandigarh accounted for 421 fresh cases, while 373 surfaced in Mohali district and 276 in Panchkula.

Meanwhile, three patients each died in Chandigarh and Mohali, and one succumbed in Panchkula district.

In Chandigarh, the deceased have been identified as a 35-year-old man from Ram Darbar, who also had bronchopneumonia and alcoholic liver disease, and a 76-year-old man from Sector 24, who was also suffering from hypertension and diabetes, besides a woman, aged 86, from Dhanas, who was a hypertension patient.

The toll has climbed to 404, while 3,371 cases remain active. Of 31,985 people tested positive so far, 28,210 have been cured and discharged.

In Mohali, which has recorded a steep surge in fatalities, the death toll has reached 486.

Of the 373 fresh cases, 172 surfaced in Mohali city, followed by 79 in Dhakoli, 52 in Kharar, 23 in Kurali, 20 in Dera Bassi, 10 each in Gharuan and Lalru and seven in Boothgarh. Of 32,984 patients so far, 27,660 have recovered and 4,838 are still undergoing treatment.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

With 5,398 new Covid cases, Haryana records highest ever single-day jump

Four of gang held for stealing BSNL cables in Chandigarh

Tardy lifting of wheat has Ambala mandi jam-packed

Chandigarh’s 24x7 water supply project to be high on green gains

In Panchkula, the death of a 55-year-old woman from Chandimandir took the toll to 160. She also suffered from diabetes. Among the 276 new cases, 187 were reported from Panchkula city. The total has reached 15,631, of which 13,792 cases have been cured and 1,679 are active.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Coronavirus Live Updates
Covid cases in India
Covid-19 Vaccination
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Ambedkar Jayanti
CBSE Board Exams 2021
CM Yogi Adityanath
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP