108 contract Covid in J&K

Jammu and Kashmir on Monday recorded 108 fresh coronavirus infections and a death due to the disease.

There were 65 cases in Kashmir valley while the Jammu division saw 43 infections and a death.

The number of patients who were cured in the UT was 196 with active positive cases reaching 1,311.

Srinagar district has the highest number of active cases at 282 followed by Jammu district with 129 active cases.

The overall number of people who have recovered reached 3,16,957 prompting the recovery rate to climb up to 98.23%. Since the pandemic started, the total cases in J&K have reached 3,22,658 and the death toll stands at 4,390.

Officials said that 51,951 tests were conducted in the past 24 hours in the UT.

Officials said with 20 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections followed by 17 in Baramulla. As many as 17 districts had no or single-digit cases.

The Jammu district has the highest number of 1,140 fatalities followed by Srinagar with 834 deaths.