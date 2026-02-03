₹1,086 crore for J&K rail infra in Budget: Vaishnaw

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said the Centre has allocated approximately ₹1,086 crore to Jammu and Kashmir in the rail budget, even as he announced that efforts are underway to further strengthen rail connectivity in remote areas of the Union Territory. Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw addressing a press conference in New Delhi. (PTI)

“Besides, ₹2,911 crore has been allocated to Himachal Pradesh and ₹5,673 crore to Punjab. This reflects the government’s strong commitment to strengthening rail infrastructure and connectivity in the region,” Vaishnaw told reporters during a virtual press conference.

The minister said that the Vande Bharat train has played a crucial role in ensuring connectivity and public service in Jammu and Kashmir, particularly during the winter months when road links often remain closed.

He said that the semi-high-speed express trains have also promoted regional identity by serving local cuisines. “In the Vande Bharat train operating from Jammu, Dogri cuisine is served, while Kashmiri cuisine is served in the train returning from Srinagar to Jammu,” he said.

Vaishnaw said that efforts are underway to further strengthen rail connectivity in remote areas of Jammu and Kashmir. He said railway infrastructure from Baramulla to Uri has been prepared, and the approval process for the project is underway.

He added that the survey and Detailed Project Report (DPR) work for the proposed Jammu–Rajouri rail project is progressing at a fast pace.

Proposals for constructing two to three additional rail lines along the Baramulla–Srinagar section were examined but have been put on hold following concerns raised by the state government and MPs over possible damage to apple orchards, he said at the presser.