109 cartons of illicit liquor seized in Pathankot; three detained

Pathankot police on Sunday claimed to have busted an illicit liquor smuggling racket with the recovery of 103 cartons of the liquor during an early morning raid.

In a press release, Senior superintendent of Ppolice (SSP), Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that special police parties were formed under gazetted rank officials to conduct a special drive against illicit liquor, its distillation, and subsequent smuggling across district .

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khakh said during the course of this search operation, the police parties recovered total 109 cartons of Illicit liquor including 36 cartons of Royal Stag, 19 cartons of MCDowell, 54 cartons of Black Horse and police also impounded 1 Tata Aria and 1 Activa Scooter. Total three persons were detained for further questioning and the house of main kingpin Vinod alias Londi has been sealed in which 29 cartons were recovered by the police.

During preliminary investigation, it had come to fore that main smuggler Vinod alias Londi had nine criminal cases registered against him pertaining to Excise Act, NDPS Act and 307 IPC. The main smuggler and his associates were booked under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and the Excise Act by registering a case at police station division number 2, Pathankot. Police parties have been conducting raids across district to nab the other culprits and unearth the entire supply chain.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}