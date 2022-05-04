10.9 lakh robbery in Ludhiana: 15 days on, money transfer firm employee, two aides held

A fortnight after two bike-borne employees of a money transfer firm were robbed of ₹10.9 lakh near Grain Market, one of the victims and two of his accomplices were arrested on Tuesday.

The arrested accused are Hitesh Kumar alias Honey of Jalandhar, an employee of the firm, and his aides Anmol Kaku and Kamalpreet Singh of Phagwara. The accused staffer, Honey, is also the brother-in-law of the owner of the firm, Rohit Kumar. He had joined the firm around two months ago.

Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said Honey had been entrusted with collecting cash from the market and depositing it in the office. However, Honey, hatched a conspiracy to rob the cash with his aides, and shared his route with them. “Honey kept changing his statement, which clued us in,” he said.

Police have recovered ₹9.7 lakh and have impounded the bike used in the crime. Deputy commissioner of police (DCP, investigating) Varinder Singh Brar said, “Anmol and Kamalpreet had come to the city on the day of the crime, and had fled to Phagwara after executing it. Later, the trio divided their spoils.”

The accused, who did not have a prior criminal record, were booked under Section 379B (snatching and use of force) of the Indian Penal Code .

What had happened?

On April 19, two employees of Bhagwati Maa Money Transfer Firm – Honey and Jaspinder Singh – were on the way to their office after collecting ₹9 lakh from Field Gunj and ₹1.9 lakh from Samrala Chowk, when two bike-borne persons intercepted them, and snatched the bag of cash.The bag of cash was fastened to Honey’s shoulders, who was riding pillion.

The police have no evidence of Jaspinder’s involvement in the crime.