10-lakh reward for info on recent terror attacks: Swain

Jammu and Kashmir director general of police (DGP) RR Swain on Sunday announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for information about the three back-to-back attacks on police personnel and non-locals in Kashmir.

Jammu and Kashmir DGP RR Swain (HT File Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar was killed by terrorists outside his home at Kralpora in the Pattan area of Baramulla district on October 31.

On October 30, a migrant labourer from Uttar Pradesh, Mukesh Kumar, was shot dead by terrorists in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

On October 29, pistol-borne terrorists targeted Masroor Ahmad, an inspector with J&K police, at Eidgah in Srinagar, injuring him critically.

“Our inspector is under treatment and we hope his condition improves,” the DGP said.

The DGP announced a reward of ₹10 lakh for identifying the killers or providing information of their activities.

“After discussions with our colleagues, we have decided that any clue by anybody of the attacks on Mukesh Kumar, inspector Masroor Ahmad and head constable Ghulam Mohammad Dar will be rewarded,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

CRPF, police heads chair joint security review meeting

Director general of Central Reserved Police Force (CRPF) Sujoy Lal Thaosen and RR Swain jointly chaired a high-level security review meeting of Kashmir valley at Police Control Room, Kashmir, on Saturday evening.

During the meeting, a detailed review of all the security arrangements for the winter season was held.

Addressing the meeting, Swain said that enhancing of capabilities of the forces was important.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!