Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Mar 25, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

10-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Ludhiana

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Mar 25, 2025 09:42 AM IST

They said the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was near the fields owned by one Sarabjit Singh when he was attacked.

A 10-year-old boy on Monday was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Mohi village in Ludhiana district while he was playing, police said.

The child was bitten multiple times, particularly on the neck, and succumbed en route to Pandori Hospital in Mullanpur.
The child was bitten multiple times, particularly on the neck, and succumbed en route to Pandori Hospital in Mullanpur.

They said the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was near the fields owned by one Sarabjit Singh when he was attacked.

The child was bitten multiple times, particularly on the neck, and succumbed en route to Pandori Hospital in Mullanpur.

The boy had already lost his father, and he was living with his grandparents. The deceased’s grandfather Shankar Shah said they hail from Bihar. Shah said he and his wife were working in the fields when the stray dogs attacked the minor.

After the incident, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kulpreet Singh, Dakha deputy superintendent of police Varinder Singh Khosa and Sudhar station-house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh visited the scene with village sarpanch Tara Singh and assured the aggrieved family of all-possible assistance.

On January 5, a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at Hasanpur village in Mullanpur Dakha. On January 11, a pack of dogs mauled an 11-year-old boy to death in the same village, following which the locals blocked the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road in a protest. After the incidents, the district administration initiated dog sterilisation drive.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, March 25, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On