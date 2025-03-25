10-year-old boy mauled to death by stray dogs in Ludhiana

A 10-year-old boy on Monday was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs at Mohi village in Ludhiana district while he was playing, police said. The child was bitten multiple times, particularly on the neck, and succumbed en route to Pandori Hospital in Mullanpur.

They said the victim, Sanjeev Kumar, was near the fields owned by one Sarabjit Singh when he was attacked.

The boy had already lost his father, and he was living with his grandparents. The deceased’s grandfather Shankar Shah said they hail from Bihar. Shah said he and his wife were working in the fields when the stray dogs attacked the minor.

After the incident, Jagraon additional deputy commissioner (ADC) Kulpreet Singh, Dakha deputy superintendent of police Varinder Singh Khosa and Sudhar station-house officer (SHO) Jaswinder Singh visited the scene with village sarpanch Tara Singh and assured the aggrieved family of all-possible assistance.

On January 5, a 10-year-old boy was mauled to death by stray dogs at Hasanpur village in Mullanpur Dakha. On January 11, a pack of dogs mauled an 11-year-old boy to death in the same village, following which the locals blocked the Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road in a protest. After the incidents, the district administration initiated dog sterilisation drive.