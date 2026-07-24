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11 accident-prone corridors identified in Himachal: Union minister

The information was shared as a reply to the question of Shimla MP Suresh Kashyap regarding the identification and rectification of accident-prone sites on National Highways in Himachal Pradesh, in Parliament

Updated on: Jul 24, 2026, 08:16:31 IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
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Eleven accident-prone corridors have been identified in Himachal Pradesh, said Union minister for road transport and highways, Nitin Gadkari, in a detailed response to a question raised in Lok Sabha by BJP MP from Shimla, Suresh Kashyap.

The minister explained that short-term measures—such as installing road indicators, signboards, crash barriers, road studs, and road markings, as well as closing unauthorised cuts and implementing traffic controls—are being taken for immediate rectification of accident-prone sites. (File)
The minister explained that short-term measures—such as installing road indicators, signboards, crash barriers, road studs, and road markings, as well as closing unauthorised cuts and implementing traffic controls—are being taken for immediate rectification of accident-prone sites. (File)

Kashyap has raised his query regarding the identification and rectification of accident-prone sites on National Highways in Himachal Pradesh.

The Union minister informed that 11 accident-prone corridors have been identified in Himachal for the 2023–2025 period through the Electronic Detailed Accident Report (e-DAR) system and AI-based analysis. The district-wise list includes 3 accident-prone corridors in Sirmaur, 2 in Baddi, and Kangra each and one in Mandi, Shimla, Una and the Hans region each.

The minister explained that short-term measures—such as installing road indicators, signboards, crash barriers, road studs, and road markings, as well as closing unauthorised cuts and implementing traffic controls—are being taken for immediate rectification of accident-prone sites. Simultaneously, long-term works like improving road geometry and junctions, widening roads, and constructing underpasses and overpasses are being carried out as required. These projects take time due to processes involving land acquisition, forest clearances, and the shifting of utilities.

 
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