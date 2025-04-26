11 booked for assault on Sangrur teacher

A science teacher was brutally attacked near Rampura Jawaharwala on Friday in an incident stemming from a land dispute. A science teacher was brutally attacked near Rampura Jawaharwala on Friday in an incident stemming from a land dispute. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

The Lehra police have registered a first information report (FIR) against four identified and seven unidentified under sections 109, 126(2), 117(2), 115(2), 324(4), 351(2), 191(3), and 190 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Nirbhai Singh, 43, a resident of Khai and a teacher at Government High School, Rampura Jawaharwala, was attacked while he was going to work. According to the FIR, the attack was carried out by Gurjeet Singh Fauji (sarpanch of Lehal Kalan), Billa Sarpanch (of Chural Khurd), Ladi (resident of Sekhuwas), Pappan (resident of Ladal), and seven unidentified accused.

As per the report, Singh was travelling in his car when his vehicle was blocked and attacked by some individuals who were armed with iron rods. The assailants threatened to kill Singh, and the attack is believed to be related to his advocacy for the rights of poor families in a land dispute in Khai.

The victim, Nirbhai Singh, sustained serious injuries. Sub-inspector Harinder Singh said the victim suffered fractures to both legs and one arm. He was initially taken to the Government Hospital in Lehra from there transferred to the Government Hospital in Sunam and now shifted in Ludhiana DMC.