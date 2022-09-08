11 IAS, 16 PCS officers transferred in Punjab

The Punjab government on Thursday issued the transfer orders of 11 IAS and 16 PCS officers in the state.

Anurag Agarwal, additional chief secretary (ACS), revenue and rehabilitation, and KAP Sinha, ACS, food processing, jails and elections, have swapped their positions.

Veerendra Kumar Meena, principal secretary, freedom fighters, has been given the additional charge of printing and stationery, according to transfer orders.

Alaknanda Dayal is the new secretary, medical education, and in addition resident commissioner, Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi, whereas Chander Gaind has been posted as commissioner, Faridkot division. Daljit Singh Mangat has been made commissioner, Ferozepur division.

Vinay Bublani has been given the additional charge of nodal officer, anti-drug abuse campaign. Arvind Pal Singh Sandhu is the new managing director, Sugarfed, whereas Madhavi Kataria has been made director, social security, women and child development.

Senu Duggal has been posted as special secretary, general administration and coordination, and in addition special secretary, printing and stationery. Sandeep Kumar has been posted as additional deputy commissioner, rural development, Fazilka.

Among the PCS officers, Tej Kumar Goyal has been given the additional charge of director, social justice, empowerment and minorities. Rajesh Tripathi is the new additional secretary, revenue and rehabilitation, and in addition director, land records, settlement and consolidation and land acquisition, Jalandhar. Neeru Katyal Gupta is the new additional secretary, personnel; Paramdeep Singh joint secretary, food and civil supplies and consumer affairs; Mandeep Kaur, ADC (rural development), Muktsar; Avneet Kaur, ADC (rural development), Mohali; Rajdeep Kaur, ADC (rural development), Malerkotla; Amandeep Kaur, ADC (urban development) Amritsar; and Lovjeet Kalsi, ADC (general), Barnala.

Navneet Kaur Bal, estate officer, Jalandhar development authority, has been posted as subdivisional magistrate, Bhulath.

Sonam Chaudhary has been given the additional charge of land acquisition collector, Ludhiana Improvement Trust. Ram Singh is the new SDM, Nihal Singh Wala and Suba Singh SDM, Lehragaga, and in addition SDM, Moonak.

Baljinder Singh Dhillon has been posted at the estate office, GLADA, Ludhiana.

Kanwarjeet Singh is SDM, Malout and in addition SDM, Gidderbaha, and Gagandeep Singh is SDM, Muktsar.