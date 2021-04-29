11 J&K districts to go under 84-hour lockdown from April 29

Amid spike in Covid cases and spiraling death rate in Jammu and Kashmir, the government on Wednesday announced complete lockdown for 84 hours in 11 of total 20 districts in the Union territory.

State executive member Simrandeep Singh said, “Srinagar, Anantnag, Baramulla, Budgam, Kulgam, Pulwama, Ganderbal, Jammu, Kathua, Reasi and Udhampur will go under curfew/lockdown from Thursday 7pm till Monday 7am. Detailed orders will be issued by DCs under the Disaster Management Act, listing out the prohibitions as well as permissible activities.”

On Tuesday, the UT had recorded 25 deaths while the death toll was 2,197.

Jammu and Kashmir has recorded around 700% rise in active Covid cases in four weeks of this month — from 2,874 cases on April 1 to around 22,283 on Tuesday.

In the same period, 199 deaths related to Covid-19 were reported out of the total 2,197 deaths, which is over 9% of fatalities in just 27 days.

Financial commissioner, health and medical education, Atal Dulloo, had said that the situation was challenging, but not out of control.

Kashmir’s Jamia Masjid closed for prayers

Kashmir’s grand mosque, Jamia Masjid, in Srinagar was closed on Wednesday owing to the surge in Covid-19 cases and imposition of Section 144 of the CrPC.

The mosque’s administrative body, Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid (AAJ), in a statement said that police officials visited them in the morning asking the Auqaf to suspend all congregational prayers at the masjid as section 144 has come into effect.

J&K sees its deadliest day of pandemic as 30 succumb to virus

With 30 Covid-related deaths in the last 24 hours, Jammu and Kashmir recorded the highest single-day toll since the outbreak, health officials said on Wednesday. The latest fatalities have taken the UT’s overall toll to 2, 227.

While 12 of the deaths were reported from Jammu division, 18 people lost their lives in Kashmir. This month, 233 people have lost their battle to the virus so far.

The UT also recorded 3,023 new infections, taking the case tally to 1,69,077. Of the new cases, 2,034 cases are from Kashmir while 989 are from Jammu, besides 186 are travellers.

For the past two consecutive days, the UT has been recording over 3,000 cases every day.

Officials said with 951 cases, Srinagar had the highest number of new infections, followed by 499 in Jammu district, 246 in Baramulla, 199 in Budgam, and 160 in Anantnag.

The number of active cases, which has been rising exponentially, reached 24,313, officials said.

As many as 963 patients also recovered, including 657 from Kashmir and 306 from Jammu. The recovery rate, as on Monday, was 84.30%. Over 7.17 million tests have been conducted in the UT so far.

The month of April has already witnessed 38,117 Covid infections.

J&K admn: Have sufficient oxygen to meet any exigency

The J&K government on Wednesday said they have sufficient oxygen to meet any exigency.

“The factual position of oxygen supply in the UT of J&K is as follows: The present consumption of oxygen in the UT of J&K is approximately 25,000 cubic metres daily, as of April 28. The present generation capacity of oxygen in the UT of J&K is 54,500 cubic metres (Hospitals: 24,500 cubic metres and Industrial: 30,000 cubic metres) daily. The UT of J&K has ample supply of oxygen. The UT of J&K also has substantial number of filled oxygen cylinders,” tweeted the J&K government’s official spokesman.

However, like other places, many people have been flagging the issues about shortage of oxygen in hospitals or could be seen seeking help regarding oxygen and medicines on Twitter and other social media platforms.

“Right now, we are able to provide oxygen to every admitted patient in the hospital, but if the cases start rising things can get difficult. We hope the things don’t go out of hand and more and more facilities are setup in J&K,” said a senior doctor posted at GMC Srinagar.