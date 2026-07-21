11 killed as rain wreak havoc in Jammu

Torrential rains wreaked havoc across Jammu region on Monday, leaving at least 11 people dead in rain-related incidents.

Rescue operation underway after falling boulders struck a passenger bus and vehicle, killing two persons and leaving six others injured, near Raggi Nallah on NH 244, in Doda on Monday. (PTI)

The worst tragedy unfolded in Poonch, where seven people of same family were killed after landslide stuck their house, while two bus passengers and a woman died in separate boulder and shooting stones incidents in Doda district, said officials.

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Meanwhile, body of a man identified as Waqas Ahmed, who got washed away in flash floods on Sunday, was fished out from the river in Salani area of Rajouri town on Monday morning, said officials.

With this, the toll in rain-related incidents in three districts--Poonch, Rajouri and Doda--has mounted to 22 from Sunday’s 11, with several still feared missing.

Divisional commissioner, Ramesh Kumar, who heads all the 10 districts of Jammu province, said, “The death toll has mounted to 22 so far, with 15 lives lost in Poonch, 3 in Rajouri, 3 in Doda and one in Udhampur.”

On Sunday, devastating flash floods and landslides claimed 11 lives and left several others missing.

In the first incident of the day, boulders suddenly came hurtling down a hillock near Raggi Nallah along the Jammu-Kishtwar national highway (NH244) around 9.30 am amid torrential rains and hit a passenger bus.

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{{^usCountry}} “The incident left two passengers dead and six others injured, one critically. Among the injured, three have been referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment,” said a police officer. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The incident left two passengers dead and six others injured, one critically. Among the injured, three have been referred to GMC Jammu for specialised treatment,” said a police officer. {{/usCountry}}

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The deceased were identified as Manesh Kumar, 33, of Bhaderwah and Kulwant Singh, 29, of Bhagwah.

In a separate incident a woman identified as Shiv Devi lost her life when shooting stones struck her house during heavy rain in Kashtigarh area of Doda.

Seven of family killed in Poonch

Three minors among seven of a family were killed when their house was struck by a landslide in the rain-hit Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday, officials said. The incident occurred in the higher reaches of Loran village.

The deceased have been identified as Tanveer Ahmed, 27, Zahida Begum, 38, Shamim Akhter, 33, Shabnam Bano, 31, Mohammad Irfan, 17, Manan Rafiq, 6, and Aleesa, 4 year, residents of Mohalla Arigam in Mandi tehsil, the officials added.

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Station house officer of Loran police station , inspector Mohammad Younus Khan, said, “Amid heavy rains a landslide hit a Dhok (mud house) in Domila Dhook area of Loran early Monday leaving seven people dead. The family was asleep at the time of incident.”

Khan said that to reach the mud house, the police team had to trek a hilly terrain for five hours from the nearest road. “Initially, none had any information about the incident and it was known only after a minor boy from another family visited the spot,” he said.

The bodies have been shifted to a hospital in Loran.

Rains hampering rescue mission

The fresh spell of rain began around 3 am in the twin border districts and continued unabated till the last reports were received, making rescue and search operations difficult in the affected areas, the officials said.

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Swollen streams, slippery terrain and poor visibility hindered the movement of rescue teams, who have been racing against time to trace the missing.

Police, Army, SDRF and Civil Defence personnel and local volunteers continued rescue efforts despite the adverse weather, the officials said.

CM announces ₹6 lakh ex-gratia

Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah on Monday announced an ex gratia relief of ₹6 lakh for the next of kin of each person who lost their life in the rain-related incidents.

Expressing profound grief over the tragic loss of lives caused by rain-related incidents, Omar said that while no amount of financial assistance can compensate for the irreparable loss suffered by the affected families, the government stands firmly with them during this difficult time.

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The relief package comprises ₹4 lakh from the state disaster response fund and an additional ₹2 lakh from the chief minister’s relief fund.

Regarding educational institutions, the CM noted that schools have already been closed till July 22. He directed the school education department to review the prevailing weather situation on July 22 and take an appropriate decision regarding opening of schools in both the summer and winter zones.

Meanwhile, lieutenant governor Manoj Sinha on Monday took stock of the situation.

In a post on X, the LG said: “I spoke to senior officials today to assess the impact of heavy rains, flash floods, and landslides. I am deeply saddened by the loss of two lives in Doda, and my heart goes out to their families. Emergency teams, including the NDRF, SDRF, J&K Police, and army are deployed and on high alert in vulnerable areas. Key roads in Poonch, Rajouri, Reasi, and Udhampur have been reopened, and work to restore water supplies in several areas is ongoing. Field teams have also been directed to urgently evaluate damage to houses and public infrastructure.”

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Free langar services for pilgrims stranded in Katra

In view of the temporary suspension of the Vaishno Devi Yatra owing to adverse weather conditions, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) has made elaborate arrangements for providing free langar services to stranded pilgrims at Katra.

All the pilgrimages, including Amarnath Yatra, Vaishno Devi Yatra, Machail Mata Yatra and Shiv Khori Yatra remained suspended for second consecutive day on Monday.