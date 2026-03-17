11 sentenced to life term for killing Jind trader in 2021

A local court in Jind on Monday sentenced 11 persons to life imprisonment for murdering 54-year-old cement trader on September 23, 2021, and injuring his nephew outside their office in Jind. According to police, the bullets were fired indiscriminately by Rajesh, Pawan and Kuldeep, and they were hired by Baljit, Dharmender and Roshan. (HT Photo for representation)

According to Jind police, three armed assailants had shot dead the trader Shyam Sundar and injured his nephew Honey, who came to save him. Police said that the trader was killed a day before he had to appear in Jind court as a witness in connection with bullets fired at his brother (Honey’s father), who had a narrow escape in 2016.

Additional district and sessions judge Jaibir Singh convicted 11 accused- Naresh, Dharmender, Baljit, Roshan, Jagdish, Pradeep alias Gatha, Manjeet alias Bantu, Pawan, Sachin alias Gandhi, Rajesh alias Lila and Kuldeep under Sections 302 (murder), 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 307 (attempt to murder) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. The court also slapped a fine of ₹75,000 on each convict.

According to the police, the case was registered on September 23, 2021, after complainant Honey Bansal alleged that he was standing outside his office along with his uncle Shyam Sundar and brother Ankush when three masked men opened fire at his uncle and also opened fire at him when he tried to save his uncle. “The assailants were hired criminals who had committed the crime at the behest of Dharmender, Baljit and Roshan,” the police added.

According to police, the bullets were fired indiscriminately by Rajesh, Pawan and Kuldeep, and they were hired by Baljit, Dharmender and Roshan. Police said that the key conspirator Baljit was arrested two months after the incident from Nagaland.