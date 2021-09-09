Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 11 test Covid positive in Chandigarh and around; no deaths
So far, 65,138 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for Covid: 64,292 have successfully recovered while 815 have succumbed to the disease. (HT FILE PHOTO)
chandigarh news

11 test Covid positive in Chandigarh and around; no deaths

Four Covid cases each were reported from Mohali and Panchkula, whereas three cases surfaced in Chandigarh
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
PUBLISHED ON SEP 09, 2021 12:06 AM IST

The tricity on Wednesday reported 11 fresh infections of Covid-19, a dip from13 cases on Tuesday. Four cases each were reported from Mohali and Panchkula, whereas three cases surfaced in Chandigarh.

Chandigarh also added a backlog of 11 cases to its total tally of infected patients. However, no Covid-related death was reported in any of the three cities on Wednesday.

In Mohali district, three cases were reported from Mohali and one was reported from Kharar. In Chandigarh, two cases surfaced in Sector 38 and one in Sector 27. In Panchkula, one case was reported from Dhan and three cases surfaced in Sector 19.

The active case count in the tricity further dipped to 88 (46 cases in Mohali, 31 in Chandigarh and 11 in Panchkula) on Wednesday, against 91 cases on September 7.

So far, 65,138 people in Chandigarh have tested positive for the virus: 64,292 have successfully recovered while 815 have succumbed to the disease. Of the 68,651 positive patients in Mohali, 67,545 have been cured while 1,060 have died.

Panchkula’s total case tally stands at 30,697, of which 30,309 have been cured and 377 have died.

