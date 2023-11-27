11 years after foundation, AAP is fastest growing, most targeted party: Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday claimed that the AAP is the country’s “fastest growing” party, but alleged that 11 years after it was founded, it is also the “most targeted” party.

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal addresses a press conference, in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Bharatiya Janata Party, however, pointed to the pollution plaguing the Capital, and accused the AAP of not “sharing the truth” with the people of Delhi.

Kejriwal, addressing AAP workers via a digital press conference on the occasion of the party’s founding day, said, “We now have governments in two states and MLAs in two more states. Every state now has party workers and people talk about us… This is the first party in 75 years which says it will make world-class schools and hospitals and give free power and water to the poor. Elections used to be fought on caste and religion. Now people are talking about education and health. Our opponents may criticise us but they know that AAP has changed the nature of politics.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Over the last 11 years, no other party has been targeted so much in India’s history. 250 fake cases have been filed. ED (Enforcement Directorate), CBI (Central Bureau of Investigation), all agencies have been unleashed on us, but not a single proof has been found, nor has a penny been recovered. This is our biggest certificate of honesty,” he said in his six-minute speech.

Speaking of AAP leaders currently imprisoned or out on bail over allegations of financial irregularities, Kejriwal said, “I feel sad that this is our first foundation day when Manish Sisodia, Satyendar Jain, Sanjay Singh and Vijay Nair are not with us. They have been jailed in fake cases. BJP can bend other parties but not a single AAP MLA or leader has defected. Our leaders received many offers to join BJP but they did not defect. We salute their struggle.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We are disciples of Bhagat Singh, walking on the path of truth. Working towards making our country Number 1 in the world. We will sacrifice thousands of lives for our motherland if needed. We may die, but we won’t compromise. Today, we want to tell everyone associated with the AAP that even to make the country survive, one must be prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice. This was the oath we took 11 years ago at the Ramlila Maidan. Today is also India’s Constitution Day. On this day, under the chairmanship of Baba Saheb Dr BR Ambedkar, the country’s constitution was adopted. It cannot be just a coincidence that the AAP was established on this day. Baba Saheb and all the individuals of the country who made the supreme sacrifice in the fight for independence had only one dream - to make India the number one country in the world, and this is also the dream of the AAP,” the AAP convener said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Later, Kejriwal posted on X (formerly Twitter), “Youth are the future of the country. The youth have to take charge of the country. Today, on the occasion of its 12th Foundation Day, the Aam Aadmi Party gives the slogan Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Naujawan (youth)”.

Responding to Kejriwal’s speech, BJP leader and East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir said that on its foundation day, the AAP should inform the people about what they have done for Delhi. “How much have they spent on infrastructure, what have they done to tackle pollution and development? They should not talk about freebies only. At least on their foundation day, they should tell people the truth,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON