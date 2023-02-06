1,100 trees face axe as Hambran road widening work kicks off in Ludhiana

As many as 1,100 trees will be axed for widening the 3.97km stretch connecting Hambran road with Ladhowal bypass.

According to JE, public works department, Vasu Mangla, seven-meter width would be acquired on both sides of the road making the stretch approximately 69 feet wide with a divider width of 1 to 1.5 meter.

As many as 1,100 trees will be cut on either side of the road for the widening of the stretch, confirmed divisional forest officer (DFO) Harbhajan Singh.

The project is expected to cost ₹8 crore and has been hanging fire since 2017 as approvals were sought for cutting of trees from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) and forest department.

Mangla said that currently the process of cutting of trees and shrubs is being carried out by the forest department.

“Once the forest department will clear the stretch, we will initiate the work of widening the road. The tender process for preparation has been done and a company has also been allotted to complete the project within nine months,” said Mangla.

He said that once completed, it will provide huge respite to the residents of Haibowal and Hambran road. Besides, it will also serve as an alternative exit for the commuters travelling to the Ladhowal Bypass road.

Till now, 66-feet wide road has been constructed till the Octroi post on Hambran road, while the remaining stretch is approximately 25 feet which often leads to traffic jams due to haphazardly parked vehicles.

Mangla added that the proposal for widening of road was mooted in 2017 and it took over five years to seek approvals of various departments including the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

He said that ₹70 lakh of compensation amount in-lieu of cutting of trees for compensatory afforestation has been deposited with the forest department five years ago. The trees including eucalyptus, palm, kikar and other indigenous varieties will be cut to widen the stretch.

Sources in the administration said that the work of widening the road had gained momentum after the recent visit of minister of housing and urban development Aman Arora in the city. Arora stated that a new township spread around 1,700 acres of land will be set up in Ludhiana.

Many premium residential projects and townships are also being built on this stretch. Sources in the department said that with many politicians and their aides having already invested in the residential projects alongside the road, the widening of the stretch is expected to give a fillip to the real estate sector.

The areas that will benefit from the completion of the construction of this road are Haibowal, Rishi Nagar, Pratap Pura, Ayali, Tagore Nagar, Kitchlu Nagar, New Kitchlu Nagar, Chander Nagar, Panj Peer Road, Dairy Complex, Golf Link, Chander Nagar, Jassian Road and many other localities surrounding the stretch.

