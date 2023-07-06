11,000 complaints pending, no platform for grievance redress: Ex-CM Jairam

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur expressed concern over the lack of a proper mechanism to address public grievances in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal Pradesh former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur (File photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In a press release issued here on Thursday, he criticised the government for its apathetic attitude towards people’s problems and the absence of accountable ministers and officers willing to listen to their complaints. He flayed the current government for discontinuing the initiative and neglecting the CM’s helpline, which had been left unattended. He revealed that over 11,000 public complaints were pending, with no one taking responsibility for their resolution.

Thakur highlighted the ineffective response from the chief minister, deputy chief minister, and other ministers when it came to addressing public concerns. He emphasised that even the smallest complaints of people were left unresolved due to the laxity displayed by government officials at the local level.

The LoP firmly stated that people should not have to resort to demanding justice by staging stunts or blocking the vehicles of ministers and the CM. He labelled such acts as mere attempts for cheap popularity and stressed that true justice should be delivered through a proper system.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

He flayed the government over the closure of Jan Manch, a scheme introduced during his tenure, which allowed people to voice their grievances and have them addressed on the spot.

The LoP called upon the government to develop a system that takes into account the unique geographical challenges of Himachal Pradesh. He emphasised the need for a confidential and dignified channel through which people can express their complaints and seek justice. Thakur firmly stated that the government must take public grievances seriously and resolve them within a specified time frame, vowing to oppose any arbitrary treatment of the state’s residents.

He reiterated the importance of the Jan Manch and CM’s helpline, which had successfully resolved over four lakh public grievances during his tenure. He urged the government to reinstate and effectively run these schemes.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON