113-km triathlon to be held in Chandigarh on August 21

Tuffman India will organise the first edition of the 113-km triathlon in Chandigarh and Mohali on August 21. The triathlon will include a 1.9km swimming circuit, followed by 90-km of cycling and a half-marathon (21.1km).

The swimming stretch of the triathlon will be held at Sukhna Lake at 6am on Sunday, after which athletes will start on the cycling circuit on the Kurali-Chandigarh road.

From Sukhna Lake the cyclists will go to New Chandigarh via Mullanpur Circle, Matka Chowk, Madhya Marg. After parking their cycles back at Oberoi Sukhvilas, they will run towards Baddi- Kurali Road in loops till their respective distances, finally finishing the triathlon race in the campus of the Oberoi Sukhvilas.

There are five categories of triathlon and duathlon.The 113km triathlon (1.9km swim, 90-km cycling and 21.1-km run), Olympic triathlon (1.5-km swim, 40-km cycling and 10-km run), sprint triathlon (0.75-km swim, 20-km cycling, 5-km run) and Olympic duathlon and sprint duathlon. As many as 125 triathletes from across the country are competing in different categories.

Tuffman India founder Sanjay Mangla said, “It is a dream come true for everyone that Chandigarh is hosting its first- ever 113-km triathlon where people will experience an open-water swim at Sukhna Lake.”